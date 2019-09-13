The Waco Coin Club’s Fall Coin Show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parish St.
Admission is $2 with children admitted free. Collectors and dealers will buy and sell U.S. and foreign coins and currency and gold and silver.
For more information, contact Tom Campbell at 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Blood drive
The Woodway Police Department will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Woodway Elementary School, 325 Estates Drive, in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mike Brummett at 772-4470.
Woodway barbecue
The 46th annual Woodway Public Safety Association barbecue will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodway Elementary School, 325 Estates Drive.
Brisket, sausage, turkey and sides catered by Rudy’s BBQ cost $13 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-12. Other events will include fire truck rides, a bounce house, snow cones and more.
Raffle tickets for a Louis Vuitton purse and five guns may be purchased through any Woodway Public Safety Employee for $5, or 5 tickets for $20.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3310 N 15A St., from boys and girls, age 8–18, interested in joining the program.
For more information call 405-0649.
Basketball officials
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter is recruiting officials for the 2019-20 season. Prospective members must be at least 18 years old. Training will start Sunday in the Highlands gym at McLennan Community College.
For more information, call Rodney Simms at 644-0610, Don Wenzel at 214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 715-2615.
NARFE meets
The Waco chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday for a complimentary meal, followed by a meeting at 1 p.m.
All current and potential members are invited.
