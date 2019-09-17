The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Discussion topics include results of U.S. Department of Transportation planning review of the Waco MPO, draft project evaluation criteria for "Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan," and an update from the Texas Department of Transportation on significant highway construction in the Waco metropolitan area.
For more information, call 750-5650.
Baylor Law program
Baylor Law will have a free event, “Restraints on Federal Power: Constitutional Structures and Civic Virtue,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Baylor University School of Law, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
Princeton professor Robert George will discuss how the Founding Fathers intended to keep the federal government’s power in check and how civil discourse and civic virtue can reform today’s highly fractured, hyper partisan, political discourse.
For more information, call 710-3927.
Mayborn closed
The Mayborn Museum will be closed Wednesday for a staff retreat. Normal hours of operation will resume Thursday.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 909 N. 18th St. The meeting will include a program on the history of the American Rose Society and a review of the book, "Otherwise Ordinary People.”
For more information, call 822-1820.
Race coalition
The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco NAACP will host Dinner and a Movie from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Dinner will be provided by the coalition's board with donations accepted. The film screened will be “Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook,” with a discussion to follow. This event is free and open to all, but RSVP is required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Republican Club
State Reps. Kyle Kacal and Charles Anderson will be the featured speakers at the McLennan County Republican Club's meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Lunch is $15.
