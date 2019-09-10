The Waco Fire Department will acknowledge the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a moment of silence at each fire station at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire personnel will gather in front of their stations ahead of the moment of silence and park fire vehicles with their lights flashing. The display is intended to show respect for the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the attacks.
Feeding Waco Hope
Family of Faith Worship Center will have a “Feeding Waco Hope” event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 2901 Clay Ave.
The church’s goal is to distribute free groceries to 5,000-plus families. The event will also feature children’s games, hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, live music, raffles and an array of nonprofits on hand hosting educational booths.
Everything is free, and everyone is invited.
Medicare Q&A session
A Medicare and More question and answer session will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Light refreshments will be served at the free event.
S.A.F.E. conference
Educators, administrators, law enforcement and professionals working with youth are invited to attend Education Service Center Region 12’s Child S.A.F.E. Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the center, 2101 West Loop 340.
The cost is $50.
For more information, call 297-1212.
Archeology society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Rachal and Herman Roessler will present a program on their experiences and finds at the Texas Archeology Society’s Field School, held in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Attendees will learn about the survey, prehistoric, historic and lab work that was completed this summer.
Mammoth lecture
A coffee and lecture will be presented by Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning Program at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The program will feature David Lintz and his presentation: “Waco Mammoths, the Early Years.” Lintz, Director of the Red Men Museum and Library, will cover the period including the mammoth discovery, recovery, planning and construction that led up to the site receiving national attention and becoming the Waco Mammoth National Monument.
The event is open to the public.
