McLennan Community College’s Visual & Performing Arts Department will host the Dave Hibbard Memorial Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free. Donations will be accepted for a scholarship fund.
A jam session will follow at The Backyard. For more information, call 299-8283.
Quilters guild
The Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Renew Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. Guest speaker Dr. Maggie Bates will present a program titled “Ergonomics for Sewing.”
Janet Smith will present a Meet for the Technique at 5:30 p.m. on how to make a quilt on a budget.
Constitution Day
McLennan Community College’s government department will host a Constitution Day panel discussion from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 in Room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Faculty members will discuss, “More Than Friends: Why the States Decided to Put a Ring On It.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email Erik Emblem at eemblem@mclennan.edu.
Medicare sessions
Medicare and More question and answer sessions about Medicare will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
The events are free, and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 292-1843.
Master Gardeners
Featured speaker Kay Bell, an herbalist and teaologist, will present a program on growing herbs during a Lunch with the Masters meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
Medical Mission
Ascension Providence will offer free medical services during its Medical Mission at Home event from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Medical care, dental care, vision services, and select screenings and lab tests will be offered to individuals free of charge. No insurance is needed. Local community agencies will also be on site to offer additional resources.
