The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Texas German Society is sponsoring Oktoberfest 2018 at the Crawford Community Center, 999 E. Fourth Street, on Saturday.
A dinner and dance highlight the event, which runs from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under age 12.
Enzian Baum will provide live music.
For more information, call 662-0116.
Retired federal employees meet
All active retired federal employees and guests are invited to the monthly NARFE Chapter 229 meeting Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5300 Bosque Blvd.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. and features local attorney Danny Palmer from the Haley & Olson law firm, speaking on elder law, estate planning and other issues.
La Vega reunion
The La Vega High School Class of 1968 hosts its 50-year reunion Friday and Saturday in conjunction with homecoming weekend at the school.
Class members will gather at 7 p.m. at Heitmiller Steakhouse, 4509 N. Interstate 35 (exit 339), on Friday prior to the game. On Saturday, the group will gather at the home of Bill and Debbie Spivey, 13436 Spring Valley Road in Moody.
Climate change program
Dr. Alan D. Northcutt will provide a slide presentation titled “The Climate Change Crisis and Go Renewable Waco” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Unity Spiritual Center of Waco, 400 S. First St. in Hewitt.
The free lecture will describe the dangers of climate change and the Go Renewable Waco campaign, which is addressing the problem. Refreshments will be served.
MCC convocation
McLennan Community College will close from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday so all employees can attend the faculty/staff convocation at the MCC Conference Center. The college will reopen Monday.
For more information, call 299-8622 or visit www.mclennan.edu.
St. Martin of Tours annual picnic
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church hosts its annual picnic beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 301 St. Martin’s Church Road in West.
A fried chicken and sausage dinner with all the trimmings will be served at 11:30 for a cost of $10. A live auction begins at 12:30. There will also a raffle, country store, horseshoes, a children’s area and bingo.
For more information, call 826-3873.