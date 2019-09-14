The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will have a “Golden Gala: A Night at the Museum” black tie event from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets cost $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. The event is open to the public.
The library is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The gala will feature tours, a silent auction, wine pull, raffle and a cash bar. A live auction will start at 6:30 p.m. Former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst will be the keynote speaker.
For more information, call 754-3942.
Constitution program
Baylor Law will have a free event, “Restraints on Federal Power: Constitutional Structures and Civic Virtue,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Baylor University School of Law, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
Princeton professor Robert George will discuss how the Founding Fathers intended to keep the federal government’s power in check and how civil discourse and civic virtue can reform today’s highly fractured, hyper partisan, political discourse.
For more information, call 710-3927.
Scarecrow contest
Submissions are open for a scarecrow contest at the Children’s Garden Fair, scheduled for next month at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
Individuals, families and businesses are invited to create scarecrows to line the nature trail.
During the Children’s Garden Fair, the scarecrows will be judged in three categories: Best in Show, Most Creative, Most Lifelike.
For more information, call 399-9204.
PTSA open house
The Waco High School PTSA will have its annual open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
The program will start with a brief meeting in the Performing Arts Center, then parents will visit teachers’ classrooms.
Blood drive
St. Jerome Catholic Church will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 9820 Chapel Road in Brooks Hall.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call BJ Todaro at 855-4400.
Basketball officials
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter is recruiting officials for the 2019-20 season. Prospective members must be at least 18 years old. Training will start Sunday in the Highlands gym at McLennan Community College.
For more information, call Rodney Simms at 644-0610.
