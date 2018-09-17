Grace House, a long-term residential rehab home for women in addiction, is hosting “A Night with Grace House” Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. 3rd St.
The cost is $45 per person, and full tables are available for purchase. The night includes a silent auction, seated dinner and powerful stories of how God is setting women in Waco free from the bond of addiction.
Audubon Society
The next meeting of the Central Texas Audubon Society is Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
Meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7. The speaker is Allison Chew, director of the Martin Museum at Baylor, who will present a program on John James Audubon and the prints that are housed in the museum.
Kiwanis Seniors
Kiwanis Seniors will hosts its awards ceremony Wednesday, recognizing club members for outstanding service.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 to join.
Downs DAR luncheon
Dr. Rebecca Flavin will present “Women and the Constitution,” at the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Week luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Center, North 12th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Flavin is a senior lecturer in political science at Baylor University and serves as the advisor for the Baylor Model United Nations team. Her research is in the history of political thought, with an emphasis on politics and religion.
Reservations for the luncheon are due by Tuesday. Cost is $20. For reservations, contact Peggy Duty at pasd@mindspring.com or 754-5119.
Bradley DAR luncheon
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting it’s annual Constitution Week Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Dr. David A. Smith, award-winning Baylor American History lecturer and author, will present a program on Thomas Jefferson.
Cost for the luncheon and program is $18 and reservations can be emailed to LALA1999@prodigy.net or mbaswa@aol.com.