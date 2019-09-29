Bellmead will have a community party for the 36th annual National Night Out from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brame Park, 1100 Hogan Lane.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. Residents in Bellmead and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with their neighbors.
Bellmead’s community party will include resource booths, music, games, bounce houses, face painting, and free microchipping for dogs for Bellmead residents.
Confessions series
Refit Revolution co-founder Catherine Ballas will be the featured speaker for the Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise’s Confessions of an Entrepreneur event starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 250 of Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St.
For more information, call 710-1694.
Golf tournament
Registration continues through Wednesday for the McLennan Community College Foundation Golf Classic, set for Friday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Tee times are 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The cost is $125 per player.
To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 299-8604 or email nbazaldua@ mclennan.edu.
Waco Links
Waco Links Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
Kyle Stevens, who counts a national champion during her time at Southern Methodist University as one in a long list of accolades, will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606.
Diabetes class
Wisdom, Power and Control, a free four-week series on controlling and preventing diabetes complications, will meet at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday in October at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Texas AgriLife and the Doris Miller YMCA are sponsoring the series.
To enroll, call 757-5180.
Waco Rotary Club
Jon Singletary, dean of the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work at Baylor University, will present a program titled “Enneagram of Personality” during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
