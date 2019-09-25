McLennan Community College Continuing Education will start a free four-week Medicare Made Clear course from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in Room 205 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
The course will continue to meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. It is designed to educate people about to become eligible for Medicare on the language of the program and to answer questions about the types of coverage available.
For more information, call 299-8055.
St. Paul blood drive
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellemad will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1301 Hogan Lane in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Ken Watson at 799-3211.
Mayborn closed
The Mayborn Museum will be closed Saturday for Baylor’s home football game against Iowa State.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Crawford homecomingFormer Crawford Independent School District students and staff are invited to attend homecoming events Saturday.
A lunch and brief program will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school, 200 Pirate Drive. Lunch costs $10.
A dance will start at 7 p.m. at Crawford Community Center and feature the Country Drifters band. Admission is $10.
For more information, email Laura_Scott @baylor.edu.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Ford F-150 raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a raffle for a 2019 Ford F-150 on Oct. 18. Proceeds will be used to feed, clothe, empower and advocate for families in need.
Tickets are available for $100 at the Shepherd’s Heart store at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard or shepherdsheartpantry.org.
For more information or to volunteer, call Shepherd’s Heart at 722-0917.
Dogtoberfest
Animal Birth Control Clinic will have a Dogtoberfest fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 on Austin Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets. Proceeds will support the clinic’s spay and neuter program.
The Waco Hippodrome will host the street party event featuring games, contests, a smart TV raffle, vendors and local dogs for adoption. Admission is free, with food and drink tickets are available in advance for $25 each.
For more information, call 296-9000.
