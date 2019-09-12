The city of Gatesville hosts the Gatesville Old Time Fiddlers Contest Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Gatesville City Auditorium, 110 N. Eighth Street.
Fiddlers from across the state will compete for prize money and bragging rights. Admission is free and spectators may come and go throughout the day. The contest is in conjunction with Spurfest, a celebration of cowboy and frontier heritage at the Coryell Museum. Spurfest takes place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and includes free museum admission, demonstrations, reenactments, kids activities, music and much more.
Call 499-0102 for more information.
Beekeeping class
The McLennan County Master Gardeners host a Beekeeping 101 class at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2327 S. 18th Ave.
Call 750-5974 for more information.
Quanah Parker Day
Quanah Parker Day at Old Fort Parker is Saturday.
The all-day event celebrates the life and contributions of the last great chief of the Comanche. His story began on May 19, 1836 when Cynthia Ann Parker was abducted by the Comanche during a raid on Fort Parker in Limestone County. She was taken into the Comanche family and became the wife of Chief Peta Nocona and mother of Quanah Parker, who was born around 1850.
Descendants of both sides of his family, friends and historians will share stories, photos video and a power point presentation in addition to the well-known activities provided at Old Fort Parker.
For information, contact Sarah McReynolds at 729-5253 or oldfortparker@aol.com. Old Fort Parker is located at 2011 Highway 164E in Groesbeck.
Art exhibit reception
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate hosts the artists’ reception of the annual Climate Change Art Exhibit Saturday from 6-8 p.m., at the Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
The event features viewing of the art, voting for the People’s Choice, a brief scientific program, live music, art awards, climate action info cards, door prizes, beverages, snacks, and desserts.
Calligraphy Guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild meets at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Roxanne Glaser will lead those attending through an exploration of lines and letters using Speedball B nibs. Call 848-4165 for more information.
