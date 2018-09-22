Dancing With The Waco Stars, a Family Abuse Center fundraiser, is Thursday at Waco Hippodrome.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7. The competition begins at 7:30 p.m. and features live voting from the audience.
This year’s theme is Broadway, so come support and vote for local stars while they dance to some of Broadway’s biggest hits.
For more information about the event, contact the Family Abuse Center 772-8999 or email Whitney.Thomas @familyabusecenter.org.
Family Abuse Center exists to eliminate domestic violence in Central Texas by sheltering victims of domestic violence and preventing abuse from occurring through intervention and education. This fundraiser benefits the men, women and children who seek services from Family Abuse Center.
St. Martin picnic
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church hosts its annual picnic beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 301 St. Martin’s Church Road in West.
A fried chicken and sausage dinner with the all the trimmings will be served at 11:30 for a cost of $10. A live auction begins at 12:30. There will also a raffle, country store, horseshoes, a children’s area and bingo.
For more information, call 826-3873.
Book study group
A new book study group is forming, with a focus on science, faith and the search for meaning. The group will pursue various options in books.
The initial meeting will be at a private residence, and the group will likely meet once a month. Those interested should contact sophiacompton560@gmail.com for more information.
Bazaar deadline
The Apple Tree Bazaar fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco is Nov. 16, from 1-5 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
There is still booth space available, but the deadline for reserving a booth is Sept. 28.
Interested vendors should call Meals on Wheels at 752-0316.
Veterans Day parade
The Waco Veterans Day parade is Monday, Nov. 12, beginning at 11 a.m.
Those wishing to be part of the parade should contact Tom or Charlene Parker at 857-4044 or 715-6648.
The parade is sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association.