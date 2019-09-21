The Historic Waco Foundation’s fall lecture will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Guest lecturer Vann de Cordova will speak about the life of his third-great-grandfather, Jacob de Cordova, a founder of Waco.
The event is free. For more information, call 753-5166.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a program at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Writers Jane Williamson and Linda Jordan will explain two journeys in writing their books: a family history and a regional genealogy resource.
For more information, call 750-5945.
David Brooks forum
Individual or table reservations for Mission Waco’s forum featuring David Brooks and Anne Snyder from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., are available at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/455523.
Tickets are $40 each and include lunch.
Parade on Austin
The Waco Hispanic Museum will host a Mexican Independence Day parade from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday on Austin Avenue.
Organizers are seeking participants. For more information, call 548-9730.
Champions Breakfast
Mission Waco will have its annual Champions Breakfast from 6:45 to 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Longtime Baylor University track coach Clyde Hart, who recently retired, will be the featured speaker.
Lauren Cox and Moon Ursin, members of the 2019 NCAA champion Baylor Lady Bears basketball team, will also speak.
To register, go to missionwaco.org. For more information, call 753-4900.
Crawford Homecoming
All former Crawford Independent School District students and staff are invited to attend Crawford School Homecoming events Saturday.
A lunch and brief program will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school, 200 Pirate Drive. Lunch costs $10.
A dance will start at 7 p.m. at Crawford Community Center and feature the Country Drifters band. Admission is $10.
For more information, email Laura_Scott@baylor.edu.
