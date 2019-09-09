A coffee and lecture will be presented by Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning Program on Friday at 9:30 a.m., at Waco’s Mayborn Museum.
The program will feature David Lintz and his presentation: Waco Mammoths, the Early Years. Lintz, the Director of the Red Men Museum and Library, will cover the period from the amazing mammoth discovery, recovery, planning and construction that led up to the site receiving national attention and becoming the Waco Mammoth National Monument.
The event is open to the public at no charge. Guests do not have to be a member of the LLL Program or associated with Baylor University to attend the LLL Special Fall Events sessions.
MCC faculty recital
McLennan Community College’s Visual & Performing Arts Department hosts a faculty recital featuring Dr. Bronwen Forbay (soprano) and guest artist Christian Besser (baritone) on Tuesday.
The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Ball Performing Arts Center. Call 299-8283 for more information.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The program will be “The History of Herbs ” presented by Eolior Yokus.
For more information, phone 717-5133.
Confessions series
The Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise welcomes Denitia Blount of Oh My Juice to its “Confessions of an Entrepreneur” series Tuesday.
The free event is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business, Foster 250, 1621 South 3rd St.
For more information, call 710-1694.
S.A.F.E. conference
Educators, administration, law enforcement and professionals working with youth are invited to attend ESC Region 12’s Child S.A.F.E. Conference Sept. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the ESC Reigon 12 Service Center, 2101 West Loop 340.
Cost is $50.
For more information, call 297-1212.
Beekeeping class
The McLennan County Master Gardeners hosts a Beekeeping 101 class at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2327 S. 18th Ave.
Call 750-5974 for more information.
