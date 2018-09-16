Constitutional scholar and former presidential adviser Philip Bobbitt will deliver the featured lecture for the fourth annual John and Marie Chiles Federalist Papers Lecture Series, at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room 127 of the Baylor University School of Law, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
Bobbitt will speak on “Why We Study the Federalist Papers” and discuss the essays of Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay as they apply to contemporary legal questions.
The event is free and open to the public.
Lunch with Masters
Master gardener Melody Fitzgerald will discuss Asian gardening, vegetables and tools during a free Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
Attendees should bring their lunch. For more information, call 399-9204.
Crawford homecoming
Organizers are seeking entries for Crawford High School’s annual homecoming parade, set to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Entries sought include class floats, farm equipment, golf carts, cars or pickups, walking groups, churches, horseback riders, school or community organizations and businesses. Lineup for participants will start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Angie Slaughter at cheer@crawford-isd.net or call 486-2381, Monday through Friday.
Homespun Quilters
The Waco Homespun Quilters Guild will meet Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
M. J. Frielek will speak on beautiful quilts from common shapes.
Register to vote
Waco Habitat for Humanity will have a voter registration event from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 220 N. 11th St.
For more information, call 756-7575.
MCC Convocation
McLennan Community College will close from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday so all employees can attend Faculty-Staff Convocation from. The college will reopen Sept. 24.
For more information, call 299-8622 or visit www.mclennan.edu.
Waco Rotary Club
Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Texas Hunger Initiative, will speak during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.