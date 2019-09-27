Step Up & Scale Down, 12-week weight management programs, will kick off from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and again from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. The office is sponsoring the program, which is based on U.S. Department of Agriculture 2010 guidelines.
It consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes weekly weight check-ins, weekly challenges to “stay the course,” healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources and a weight-loss planner.
Cost is $35 for all 12 weeks and all course materials.
To register, call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
YMCA diabetes class
Wisdom, Power and Control, a free four-week series on controlling and preventing diabetes complications, will meet at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday in October at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Texas AgriLife and the Doris Miller YMCA are sponsoring the series.
To enroll, call 757-5180.
Mayborn closed
The Mayborn Museum Complex will be closed Saturday for a Baylor University home football game.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Storytelling guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Cancer escape day
Altrusa International of Waco will have its 14th annual Cancer Escape Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at LaBella Salon and Beauty Lounge, 4312-B West Waco Drive.
This event is for anyone receiving cancer treatment or who has been diagnosed recently with any form of cancer to escape for a day and enjoy any one of a menu of free spa services including manicures, pedicures, facials, hand and foot massage, or hairstyles and haircuts.
For appointments, call 754-776-1270.
All Steinway concert
An All Steinway 10th Anniversary Concert featuring Anderson & Roe Piano Duo will start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.
Cost is $20.
For more information, call the MCC Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
