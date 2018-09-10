The main lanes of Interstate 35 through Waco will be closed in both directions for two nights this week as new beams are placed for an overpass at Forrest Street.
Weather permitting, the work is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. Warning signs will be placed to help drivers in the area, Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jodi Wheatley wrote in a press release.
Northbound traffic will exit the highway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and take the access road, re-entering the highway at Bellmead Drive. Southbound traffic will take a temporary exit near Elm Avenue and be able to re-enter at the entrance past University Parks Boulevard, according to the press release.
Documentary movie
Baylor University School of Education and Baylor Movie Mondays, a program of Baylor’s Department of Student Activities, will host a showing of the documentary “Backpack Full of Cash,” narrated by Matt Damon and billed as “a film exploring the real cost of privatizing America’s public schools.”
The free showing is Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in Packard Auditorium (Room 101) of Marrs McLean Science Building. Parking is available in Dutton Garage.
Following the Tuesday showing, Dr. Tony Talbert will facilitate a discussion of the issues and their impact for educators and preK-12 students.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker at 7 p.m. Ann Westbrook will speak on “Photography During the War Between the States.” For more information, call 772-1676.
Blood drive
Village Oaks Apartments is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2010 Campus Drive in the club house.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Crystal Vela at 799-5885.
Waco Links Fellowship
Bill Euler, retired pro from Wildflower Country Club in Temple and the Southwest Regional Director of Links Players International, speaks at Wednesday’s Waco Links Fellowship meeting.
Lunch is at 11 a.m. at Uncle Dan’s BBQ on Lake Air Drive, followed by the noon meeting.
Contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 for more information, or email benhagins@hot.rr.com.