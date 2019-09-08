Waco Stars Dance Club will start a series of 12 new square dance sessions from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, with sessions following at the same time every Monday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.
The first two sessions are free, and the rest cost $3 each.
For more information, text or call 715-2749 or email wendellmr662@gmail.com.
Free legal clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. The clinic provides 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis. It was delayed a week this month because of Labor Day.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Waco Rotary Club
Wes Allison, executive director of the Extraco Events Center, will be the featured speaker during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
For more information, call 776-2115.
Faculty recital
McLennan Community College’s Visual & Performing Arts Department will have a faculty recital featuring Bronwen Forbay and guest artist Christian Besser at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the college’s Ball Performing Arts Center. For more information, call 299-8283.
Herb society
The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Eolior Yokus will present a program titled “The History of Herbs.”
For more information, call 717-5133.
Confessions series
Baylor University’s Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise will welcome Denitia Blound of Oh My Juice to a Confessions of an Entrepreneur series event from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 250 of Baylor’s Paul L. Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St. The event is free.
For more information, call 710-1694.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Guest speaker Bob Chapman will present a program on the flags of the Confederacy. He will have on hand several examples of flags, some well known and some relatively unknown. For more information, call 717-1186.
