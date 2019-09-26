The Waco Iris Society will have its annual iris sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at GreenLife Nursery, 1312 N. New Road.
Society members provide irises for the sale, and proceeds support their annual Spring Iris Show. For more information, go to kenfuchs42.net/waco_index.html.
Crawford homecoming
All former Crawford Independent School District students and staff are invited to attend Crawford homecoming events Saturday.
A lunch and brief program will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school, 200 Pirate Drive. Lunch costs $10.
A dance will start at 7 p.m. at Crawford Community Center and feature the Country Drifters band. Admission is $10.
For more information, email Laura_Scott@baylor.edu.
MCC golf classic
Registration continues through Wednesday for the 33rd annual McLennan Community College Foundation Golf Classic. The Florida Scramble-style tournament will be held Oct. 4 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, with tee times at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The cost is $125 per player, which includes the green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinks and top-quality gifts.
To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 299-8604 or email nbazaldua@mclennan.edu.
Hill County flu shots
Hill College and Walgreens have partnered to provide flu shots Wednesday at the Hill County and Johnson County campuses.
Walgreens pharmacists will administer the immunizations, which are also open to the public. There will be no cost for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Scott & White, Tri-Care and Medicare-covered Hill College employees. Otherwise, the cash price will be $35.
The flu shots will be administered from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Johnson County Campus, Administration Building, Room 105, 2112 Mayfield Parkway in Cleburne; and from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hill County Campus Library, Room 320A, 112 Lamar Drive in Hillsboro.
Waco Symphony
The Waco Symphony Association will perform with pianist Drew Petersen at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Waco Hall, 624 Speight Avenue at Baylor University.
For ticket information, call 754-0851.
