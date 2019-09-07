Waco-area Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls Troops 4123 will have a fall roundup from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Victorious Life Church, 7459 S. Interstate 35 at the Sun Valley Boulevard exit.
The groups are outdoor adventure programs with character-building and skill-teaching elements for ages 5-18. Yearly membership is $26 for youth and adults. Children with disabilities are welcome.
For more information, call 722-1330.
Newcomers RSVP
The ladies organization of Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Cost for lunch is $25.
Reservations are due by 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
State Farm Insurance agent Nicole Omo will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 292-0337.
Confessions of an Entrepreneur
Baylor University’s Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise will welcome Denitia Blound of Oh My Juice to a Confessions of an Entrepreneur series event from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 250 of Baylor’s Paul L. Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St. The event is free.
For more information, call 710-1694.
‘Feeding Waco Hope’
Family of Faith Worship Center will have a “Feeding Waco Hope” event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 2901 Clay Ave.
The church’s goal is to distribute free groceries to 5,000-plus families. The event will also feature children’s games, hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, live music, raffles and an array of nonprofits on hand hosting educational booths.
Everything is free, and everyone is invited.
