Mission Waco is accepting donations for its annual Shoes & Walk for the Homeless effort. The suggested donation of $45 will fund a new pair of shoes for someone struggling.
Mission Waco will visit agencies and service providers from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 on its annual walk, which starts at the Mission Waco Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave. Socks and hygiene products are suggested items to bring.
To donate, visit missionwaco.org. For more information, call 753-4900.
Sports officials
Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2019-20 season are open for all sports. Applications are available at taso.org.
Anyone interested in joining and becoming a registered high school baseball umpire can contact Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or 230-2178.
Other contacts are Don Wenzel at wenzel1943@gmail.com and Curt Adams at curtadams@sbcglobal.net.
Food pantry raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a raffle for a 2019 Ford F-150 on Oct. 18. Proceeds will be used to feed, clothe, empower and advocate for families in need throughout the community.
Tickets are available for $100 at shepherdsheartpantry.org or at the Shepherd’s Heart store at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard.
For more information or to volunteer, call Shepherd’s Heart at 722-0917.
Mayborn closed
The Mayborn Museum Complex will be closed Saturday for Baylor University’s home football game.
The museum will resume normal hours of operation Sunday.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Mud Fest
The Riesel Lions Club will have a McLennan County Mud Fest event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1270 E. Frederick Street in Riesel, featuring side-by-side fast track racing.
Tickets cost $20 each, $10 for kids age 5-12. There is a $10 cooler charge accompanying the bring-your-own-alcohol policy. No bottles are allowed. Food vendors will be on site.
For more information, call 498-2020.
Watch party
Texas Exes-Waco Chapter will have a watch party Saturday at Coach’s Smoke, 330 Austin Ave., for the University of Texas vs. Louisiana State University football game.
For more information, call 832-687-7798.
