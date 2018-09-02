The Central Texas Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, has partnered with the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System to implement its third mobile food pantry site specifically for veterans.
It will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. The first food distribution is scheduled for Wednesday in the semi-circle drive of Building 6.
Newcomers and Neighbors
KXXV-TV, Channel 25, anchor Ann Harder will give a presentation titled “The Top 10 Things To Know About Waco” during a Newcomers and Neighbors luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Cost is $20, and reservations are required by Sept. 13 by calling Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.
University reunion
University High School classes of 1955, 1956, 1957 and 1958 will have a reunion Sept. 15.
Anyone who is part of the classes and did not receive an announcement by mail, should call Joyce Rowell at 756-3454 or email scottwood@grandecom.net.
Champions breakfast
Mission Waco, Mission World Inc. will have its Champions of Christian Service breakfast fundraiser at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Baylor University President Linda Livingston will speak and recognize key individuals in public service.
Tickets are $50 each, or $350 for a table of eight. All proceeds benefit Mission Waco programs.
For more information, call 753-4900.
Crawford Oktoberfest
The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Texas German Society will have Oktoberfest 2018, with a dinner and dance highlighting the event from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Crawford Community Center on East Fourth Street.
Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for children under 12.
Enzian Baum will provide live music.
For more information, call 662-0116.