The Texas Department of Transportation will activate new traffic signals Wednesday at the intersection of the Loop 340 access road and U.S. Highway 77 in Robinson.
The newly installed signals will be placed in a temporary “flash” mode for 24 hours and go into full operation Thursday.
TxDOT urges motorists to pay particular attention at the intersection as travelers become accustomed to the new signals.
Bike lanes meeting
The Texas Department of Transportation will have a public meeting, on bike lanes and sidewalks proposed for upcoming street projects, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
The purpose of the meeting is to gather public input on proposed improvements to 11th and 12th streets from Columbus Avenue to Gurley Lane and on Gurley Lane from 10th to 27th streets. The meeting will be an open house format so the public may come and go at their convenience, and staff will be available to answer questions. A brief presentation will start at 5:15 p.m.
The proposed improvements include adding pavement markings and signage for 6-foot-wide bicycle lanes in the existing roadway and in-filling 6-foot-wide sidewalks in areas where there are gaps or segments of structural damage in existing sidewalks.
Annual giveaway
Elegant Ladies Haven will hold its annual giveaway starting at 11 a.m. Friday at 1100 Hood St.
Baby clothes, supplies and other items will be available at no charge.
For more information, call 227-4134.
Baylor jazz concert
The Baylor Jazz Ensemble will have its 11th annual Swing Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Jones Concert Hall in McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The concert, “Moonlight Serenade,” will be led by Alex Parker, senior lecturer in jazz studies in the Baylor School of Music.
Tickets are $5 general admission and free for people over 65. For tickets, visit the Bill Daniel Student Center box office or call 710-3210.