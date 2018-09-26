At 4 p.m. Thursday, Baylor Law School will host Judge Thomas M. Reavley, Senior Judge of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who has spent most of his 70-year legal career in public service.
Speaking on “A Life in the Law,” with Baylor Law Dean Brad Toben, Judge Reavley will share his views and experiences on faith, morality, professionalism and dedication to protecting and advancing the rule of law.
The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Walk-ins welcome subject to seating. To RSVP, email Lauren_Porter@baylor.edu.
Dancing with the Waco Stars
Dancing with the Waco Stars, a Family Abuse Center fundraiser, is Thursday at Waco Hippodrome.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7. The competition begins at 7:30 p.m. and features live voting from the audience.
Local stars will dance to some of Broadway’s biggest musical hits.
For ticket information or more details, contact the Family Abuse Center 772-8999 or email Whitney.Thomas@familyabusecenter.org.
Veterans Day parade
The Waco Veterans Day parade will be 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
The event is sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association.
Those wishing to participate should contact Tom or Charlene Parker at 857-4044 or 715-6648.
Bruceville-Eddy fish fry
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department fish fry is at 11 a.m. Oct. 13, at the Bruceville-Eddy Fire Department, 143 Wilcox Drive.
Plates cost $10 with all proceeds going to the fire department. Call 315-1159 for more information.