Baylor Law will have a free event, “Restraints on Federal Power: Constitutional Structures and Civic Virtue,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Baylor University School of Law, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
Princeton professor Robert George will discuss how the Founding Fathers intended to keep the federal government’s power in check and how civil discourse and civic virtue can reform today’s highly fractured, hyper partisan, political discourse.
For more information about the event, call 710-3927.
MHMR 5K race
Heart of Texas Region MHMR is sponsoring Striding for Wellness, a 5K race starting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Registration will start at 7:30, and entry costs $30.
The event is a fundraiser for MHMR’s wellness programs.
For more information, call 297-7065.
City offices closed
City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled as will the Silo District Trolley and LaSalle-Circle Shuttle.
Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up Wednesday.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open Monday.
Links fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ on Lake Air Drive.
Retired Baylor University professor Bob Couey will be the guest speaker. His topic is “Can science prove God?”
For more information, call 501-984-0606.
Miniature aircraft
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 37th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the club’s facility, 3400 Overflow Road.
Early registration is $45 and available at hotmac.org. Food will be available at the event.
Golf tournament
The Kiwanis Seniors’ annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be Friday.
For more information, call Bill Martin at 817-673-2463 or Thomas Sullivan 744-4442.
Mayborn closure
The Mayborn Museum Complex will be closed Saturday for Baylor University’s home football game.
The museum will resume normal hours of operation the day after the game.
For more information, call 710-7981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.