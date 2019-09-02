The Riesel Lions Club will have a McLennan County Mud Fest event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1270 E. Frederick St. in Riesel, featuring side-by-side fast track racing.
Tickets cost $20 each, $10 for kids age 5-12. There is a $10 cooler charge accompanying the bring-your-own-alcohol policy. No bottles are allowed. Food vendors will be on site.
For more information, call 498-2020.
Links fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ on Lake Air Drive.
Retired Baylor University professor Bob Couey will be the guest speaker. His topic is “Can science prove God?”
For more information, call 501-984-0606.
Miniature aircraft
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 37th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the club’s facility, 3400 Overflow Road.
Early registration is $45 and available at hotmac.org. Food will be available at the event.
Golf tournament
The Kiwanis Seniors’ annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be Friday.
For more information, call Bill Martin at 817-673-2463 or Thomas Sullivan 744-4442.
Wounded Warriors
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will host a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 140 Prairie Chapel Road in Crawford.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish of their choice for a potluck meal. Special guest is Ivan Stoltzfus, a retired Pennsylvania farmer and auctioneer who travels coast-to-coast on his 1948 John Deere tractor pulling a 24-foot camper while collecting money for the Wounded Warrior Project. He has made two previous tours and is now on his third. His tractor, which is equipped with a Peterbilt truck cab modified to fit on it, will be on display at the event.
Seating is limited, and reservations for the event are due before noon Tuesday by calling 486-2366, 716-4065 or 744-0411.
Kiwanis Seniors
Justin Gentry, with Perfect Paw Professional Pet Care, will be the speaker for the Kiwanis Senior meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 313-8020.
Lift-Off Funday
Historic Waco Foundation will have a Lift-Off Family Funday event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family. Participants can make their own kites, airplanes or other things that fly. For more information, call 753-5166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.