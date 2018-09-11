The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.
The event will include a Grito de Dolores celebration at noon, and attendees may sign a card to be given to Ernesto Fraga, a community activist who formerly published Tiempo newspaper and is recovering from health issues.
For more information, call 548-9730.
Art exhibit reception
A reception for the second Climate Change Art Exhibit will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
The event will include original art with sculpture and video, awards, live music by Katie Stewart, a brief scientific discussion, wine, soft drinks, snacks and door prizes.
The event is free.
Watercolor society luncheon
Austin artist Jennifer Granberry will be the featured speaker during a Central Texas Watercolor Society salad luncheon from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Participants should bring a covered dish to share and paint supplies.
For more information, email ctwspublicity@gmail.com.
Waco Links Fellowship
Bill Euler, retired golf pro from Wildflower Country Club in Temple and the Southwest Regional Director of Links Players International, will speak at Wednesday’s Waco Links Fellowship meeting.
Lunch will start at 11 a.m. at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001Lake Air Drive, followed by a meeting at noon.
For more information, contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins@hot.rr.com.
Home repair help
Waco Habitat for Humanity Inc. has partnered with the City of Waco to identify homes in need of minor repairs and to help make the repairs.
For information about program eligibility and applying, call Waco Habitat at 756-7575. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30.
Entrepreneur luncheon
Corey McEntyre of Milo All Day will be the featured speaker for the Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise’s Confessions of an Entrepreneur event, noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the the Paul L. Foster Campus’ Hankamer School of Business, 1621 S. Third St., in Foster Room 143/144.
For more information, call 710-1694.