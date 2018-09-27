United Way of Waco-McLennan County and the City of Waco will have the second Hands on Waco Day, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the United Way of Waco-McLennan County office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. After a rally at the office, volunteers will paint Born Learning Trails at eight Waco parks.
Born Learning Trails consist of 10 interactive signs that offer learning activities for children and parents or caregivers. Over the next year, United Way will be conducting Born Learning Academies throughout McLennan County.
The City of Waco and Junior League Waco are helping pay for the new trails. For more information, call 752-2753.
‘Gosnell’ screening
Pro-Life Waco and Care Net Pregnancy Center will have a free screening of “Gosnell” at 6 p.m. Friday in the Braden Performing Arts Center at Reicher High School, 2102 N. 23rd St.
Alfonzo Rachel, who plays the role of Detective Stark in the movie, will be at the screening and will answer questions.
Robinson Color Run
The Robinson Education Foundation will have its annual Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Robinson Primary School.
All proceeds benefit the foundation and help fund grants and programs in the school district.
Waco Heart Walk
The 2018 Waco Heart Walk will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium. Individuals and teams can register at wacoheartwalk.org.
Almost 1 million people take part in one of the 300 Heart Walks each year with a goal of curing heart disease and stroke.
Fill a Fiat food drive
The Waco Women’s Lions Club will host Fill a Fiat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to collect kid-friendly food items to stock McLennan County Pack of Hope’s pantry for food-insecure children in 17 Central Texas-area school districts.
The event will be held at five locations: H-E-B Plus on S. Valley Mills Drive, H-E-B on Wooded Acres, Sam’s Club on Waco Drive, Drug Emporium on Bosque Boulevard and Brookshire’s on Peplow Drive in Robinson.