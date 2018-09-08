Organizers are seeking entries for Crawford High School’s annual homecoming parade, set to start at 7 p.m. Sept. 19.
Entries sought include class floats, farm equipment, golf carts, cars or pickups, walking groups, churches, horseback riders, school or community organizations and businesses. Lineup for participants will start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Angie Slaughter at cheer@crawford-isd.net or call 486-2381, Monday through Friday.
VA suicide prevention
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is collaborating with The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill and the Waco VA Regional Office for a suicide prevention event from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. The free event will feature seven bands, informational booths and Department of Veterans Affairs claims assistance on site. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Statistics show 20 veterans die of suicide each day, and 14 of the 20 are not enrolled with the Department of Veterans Affairs for their health care. One focus of Sunday’s event is to “Find the 14” and introduce them to free or underutilized activities to improve community connection and decrease isolation.
Family Fun Day
Historic Waco Foundation will have an “All Aboard for Fall” Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Cost is $10 per family. The event will feature activities and treats focusing on all things trains and fall.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Art Guild
Becky Wilkes will present a program on photography during the Art Guild of Central Texas’ meeting starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Room of Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive. The program will start at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 722-9928.
Baylor APO blood drive
The Baylor University chapter of Alpha Phi Omega will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parking lot of Moody Memorial Library on Third Street, on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information, call Clinton McCoy at 297-4005.
DNA panel discussion
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a panel discussion, “Choosing the Right DNA Test and Vendor for You” at noon Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The public is invited to bring a brown bag lunch. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call 750-5945.