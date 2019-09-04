The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will be closed Saturday for Baylor University’s home football game. The museum will resume normal hours of operation Sunday.
The museum will also be closed Sept. 18 for a staff retreat.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Gardening hotline
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line through Nov. 21. Call 757-5180 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. On other days, callers can leave their names and callback numbers with questions on the recorded line, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Food pantry raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a raffle for a 2019 Ford F-150 on Oct. 18. Proceeds will be used to feed, clothe, empower and advocate for families in need throughout the community.
Tickets are available for $100 at the Shepherd’s Heart store at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard or shepherdsheartpantry.org.
For more information or to volunteer, call Shepherd’s Heart at 722-0917.
Homeless walk
Mission Waco is accepting donations for its annual Shoes & Walk for the Homeless effort. The suggested donation of $45 will fund a new pair of shoes for someone struggling.
Mission Waco will visit agencies and service providers from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 on its annual walk, which starts at the Mission Waco Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave. Socks and hygiene products are suggested items to bring.
For more information, call 753-4900.
Jet rally
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 37th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the club’s facility, 3400 Overflow Road.
Early registration is $45 and available at hotmac.org. Food will be available during the event.
MCC golf classic
Registration continues through Oct. 2 for the McLennan Community College Foundation Golf Classic. The Florida scramble-style tournament will be held Oct. 4 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, with tee times at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The cost is $125 per player, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinks and gifts.
To register, email nbazaldua@mclennan.edu or call 299-8604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.