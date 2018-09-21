McLennan County Paranormal Investigations is hosting an walking ghost tour of historic Austin Avenue Oct. 6, from 9 p.m. until midnight. Cost is $20 per person. The tour forms in the parking lot beside Ninfa’s restaurant.
It includes 28 stops and includes historical information about Austin Avenue prior to the 1953 tornado, as well as the group’s previous “investigations” into paranormal activity along the route. Call 749-5839 for more information.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
Call 717-1763 for more information.
Kiwanis golf tourney
Waco Kiwanis Seniors is hosting a golf tournament Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, beginning at 1 p.m.
Entry fee is $300 for a four-man team or $75 for individuals. The top three teams win cash prizes.
To enter contact Thomas Sullivan at 744-4442 or Bill Martin at 817-673-2463.
Robinson Color Run
The Robinson Education Foundation hosts its annual Color Run on Saturday, Sept. 29. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the Robinson Primary School.
All proceeds benefit the foundation and help fund grants and innovative programs at Robinson ISD. Visit www.risdweb.org/ref for more information.
Fill a Fiat
The Waco Women’s Lions Club will once again host Fill a Fiat, a unique event to collect kid-friendly food items to stock McLennan County Pack of Hope’s pantry for food-insecure children in 17 Central Texas-area school districts.
Fill a Fiat is Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at five locations in Waco: H-E-B Plus on S. Valley Mills Drive, H-E-B on Wooded Acres, Sam’s Club, Drug Emporium and Brookshires in Robinson.
MCC Foundation golf
Registration continues through Oct. 3 for the 32nd annual McLennan Community College Foundation Golf Classic. The Florida Scramble-style tournament will be held Oct. 5 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, with tee times at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The top team in each flight will be awarded the coveted McLennan Cup, with additional trophies for sixth, ninth, and thirteenth places. The cost is $125 per player.
Call 299-8604 or email nbazaldua@mclennan.edu for more information.