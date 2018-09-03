Waco Kiwanis Seniors will have a golf tournament at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Entry fee is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for individuals. The top three teams win cash prizes, and there will be a longest drive contest, door prizes, a raffle and a hole-in-one prize of a 2018 Ford Escape, courtesy of Sykora Family Ford in West.
The tournament is a fundraiser for scholarships by Kiwanis Seniors.
To enter, call Thomas Sullivan at 744-4442 or Bill Martin at 817-673-2463.
Veterans food pantry
The Central Texas Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, has partnered with the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System to implement its third mobile food pantry site specifically for veterans.
It will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. The first food distribution is scheduled for Wednesday in the semi-circle drive of Building 6.
Woodway Toastmasters
Centex Clearly Speaking, the Woodway chapter of Toastmasters International, will have its biweekly meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Crestview Church of Christ Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road, near Providence Health Center hospital. Visitors are welcome.
Kiwanis Seniors
Photographer Triby Taylor will discuss the Winter Watch Project during the Kiwanis Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. For more information, call 313-8020.
Neighbors International
Registration will start at 9 a.m. Thursday for the 49th year of the Neighbors International Program at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1500 Columbus Ave.
The program is free to all Waco-area foreign born internationals. Preschool childcare is provided.
In addition to five levels of English as a second language classes, students may study citizenship, piano, computer, sewing, fabric arts, Spanish, painting, driver’s manual, scrapbooking, choral music, crafts or crochet/knitting.
For more information, call 772-2042.