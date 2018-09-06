Ballet Frontier will have auditions from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Joy’s School of Dance, 7560 Bosque Blvd., for dancers ages 7-9 to perform in Waco Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Frontier’s performance of “The Nutcracker.” Ballet training is required.
The performance will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 in Waco Hall at Baylor University.
For more information, call Joy’s at 776-1797.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday luncheon meeting Sunday in the parish hall of St. Mary’s Church in Waco, 1424 Columbus Ave.
An Italian buffet lunch will be served throughout the noon hour. Cost is $3 for adults, free for children.
For the 1 p.m. meeting, the featured speaker will be Sarah Zarr, Texas and Oklahoma coordinator for Students for Life of America.
For questions, call John Pisciotta at 644-0407.
Optimist golf scramble
The Optimist Club of Waco will have its 12th annual four-person golf scramble Sept. 17 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Proceeds benefit McLennan County Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. Entry fee is $300 for a team, $75 for an individual.
Entry includes lunch before the 1 p.m. tee time. To enter, call Jim Baker at 722-4378, Ron Benson at 744-0376 or Greg Howell at 717-6784.
Mission Waco event
Mission Waco will hold a Celebrate Health event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St. Several health providers will be present to offer a variety of services and handouts.
For more information, email jdorrell@ missionwaco.org.
Miniature jet rally
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 36th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally Thursday through Saturday at the club’s flying facility, 1000 Overflow Road.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free to the public, but donations will be accepted to fund a Texas State Technical College aviation scholarship.
For more information, call 352-3964.
Dr Pepper Museum crafts
The Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute will have a class on reusing craft items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This activity is free with general admission to the museum and will be held in the Holt-Getterman Gallery.
For more information, call 757-1024.