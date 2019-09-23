Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange members will meet for a puzzle swap meet Saturday at noon in the Hewitt Public Library.
Those who enjoy working jigsaw puzzles are invited to join the Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange. For membership information go to www.jigsawpuzzleswapexchange.com.
Members of the Puzzle Exchange are puzzle enthusiasts who have accumulated puzzles over time and want others to enjoy them. Rather than selling them at garage sales, they share them with people that want them through the National Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange.
For local swap meet information, contact oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
Mayborn closure
The Mayborn Museum Complex will be closed Saturday, Sept. 28 due to Baylor's home football game.
The museum will resume normal hours of operation the day following the game.
Call 710-7981 for more information.
Fall lecture
Historic Waco Foundation's Fall Lecture is Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.
Vann de Cordova the guest lecturer. He will speak on the life of his third great-grandfather, Jacob de Cordova, a founder of Waco.
Call 753-5166 for more information. The event is free.
YMCA fundraiser
The Waco Family YMCA hosts "An Evening to Change Lives," its annual charity dinner and silent auction that raises funds to support programming for cancer survivors at the YMCA, on Oct. 10.
The $20 a plate dinner begins at 6 p.m. at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Tickets can be purchased at Waco Family YMCA. Dinner will be provided by Chuy's.
Contact Carla Browning at 776-6612, ext. 316, or email carla.browning@ymcactx.org for more information.
Alzheimer's workshop
The Alzheimer's Association will conduct a workshop, "Know the 10 Signs," in three sessions: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. Wednesday; and 2 p.m. Thursday. Location of the workshop is 4601 N. 19th Street, except for the presentation on Wednesday, which will be at the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
In addition, there will a workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at 4601 N. 19th Street, featuring a bilingual speaker.
The courses will be taught by trained community educators, and they will discuss warning signs, benefits of early detection, risk factors and more.
