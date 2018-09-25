The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will celebrate International Literacy Day at its meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the board room at Community Bank and Trust, 1409 Wooded Acres Drive.
Monetary awards will be presented by Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver to five nonprofit organizations that support literacy.
Dorothy Marstaller, interim director of Economic Opportunity Advancement Corp., will be the presenter.
The public is invited. For additional information, call 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
Lake Shore Drive construction
A public meeting on Lake Shore Drive improvements will be held at an open house Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Dr.
The meeting will cover planned street improvements on Lake Shore Drive from Wooded Acres to North 19th Street. The city project will be undertaken by Oldcastle Materials Texas, Inc. for $3.3 million. Construction is to begin this fall, with an estimated completion in summer 2019, weather permitting.
Representatives from the city of Waco will be available to answer any questions about the project improvements. A brief overview of the project overview will be presented at 5:15 p.m. See more information on Page 10A.
Dancing with the Waco Stars
Dancing with the Waco Stars, a Family Abuse Center fundraiser, is Thursday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7. The competition begins at 7:30 p.m. and features live voting from the audience.
Local stars will dance to some of Broadway’s biggest musical hits.
For more information about the event, contact Family Abuse Center at 772-8999 or email Whitney.Thomas@familyabusecenter.org.
Leaders of Color
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host its quarterly program Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the parish hall of First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
The program’s focus is entitled Leaders of Color in Waco’s government sector. Panel members include County Court-at-Law Judge Vikram Deivanayagam, Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal and Waco Regional Airport Manager Joel Martinez.
Dinner is provided by the CRRC board, with donations accepted. This event is free and open to all, but those interested must reserve a space by calling 717-7903 or emailing jo@welterfamily.org.