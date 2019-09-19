The Texas German Society Heart of Texas Chapter will have an Oktoberfest event from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Crawford Community Center on East Fourth Street.
Dinner will start at 5 p.m., and a dance will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Enzian Baum will perform. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, call 662-0116 or email bhub41@gmail.com.
Texas watch party
The Texas Exes Waco Chapter will have a watch party for the football game between the University of Texas and Oklahoma State University at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Coach’s Smoke, 330 Austin Ave.
For more information, call 832-687-7798.
Blood drive
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave., on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marquis Derrough at 972-814-3475.
Free medical services
Ascension Providence will offer free medical services during a Medical Mission at Home event from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Medical care, dental care, vision services, and select screenings and lab tests will be offered free of charge. No insurance is needed. Local community agencies will also be on-site to offer additional resources.
Services are on a first-come, first-served basis. More than 400 physicians, clinicians and volunteers will staff the event, and more than 1,000 patients are expected to attend.
Mexican Independence Day
The Waco Hispanic Museum will host a Mexican Independence Day parade from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday on Austin Avenue.
Organizers are seeking participants. For more information, call 548-9730.
Champions breakfast
Mission Waco will have its annual Champions Breakfast from 6:45 to 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Longtime Baylor University track coach Clyde Hart, who recently retired, will be the featured speaker.
Lauren Cox and Moon Ursin, members of the 2019 NCAA champion Baylor Lady Bears basketball team, will also speak.
To register, go to missionwaco.org. For more information, call 753-4900.
Alzheimer’s walk
The local Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in Brazos Park East, at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Herring Avenue.
For more information, call 753-7722.
