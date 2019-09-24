The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will celebrate International Literacy Month with an event at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the first-floor meeting room at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.
Kent McKeever, executive director of Greater Waco Legal Services, will discuss services provided to residents who cannot afford needed legal help.
Checks will also be presented to selected nonprofits supporting literacy.
For more information, text or call 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
Medicare Made Clear
McLennan Community College Continuing Education will start a free four-week Medicare Made Clear course from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in Room 205 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
The course will continue to meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. It is designed to educate people about to become eligible for Medicare on the language of the Medicare program and to answer questions about the types of coverage available.
For more information, call 299-8055.
St. Paul blood drive
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellemad will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1301 Hogan Lane in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Ken Watson at 799-3211.
Wisdom for diabetes
Wisdom, Power and Control, a free four-week series on controlling and preventing diabetes complications, will meet at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday in October at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Texas AgriLife and the Doris Miller YMCA are sponsoring the series.
To enroll, call 757-5180.
Crawford homecomingAll former Crawford Independent School District students and staff are invited to attend Crawford homecoming events Saturday.
A lunch and brief program will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school, 200 Pirate Drive. Lunch costs $10.
A dance will start at 7 p.m. at Crawford Community Center and feature the Country Drifters band. Admission is $10.
For more information, email Laura_Scott@baylor.edu.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
