The Waco area’s Henry Downs and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution will co-host a Constitution Week lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

The program, presented by educator, re-enactor and historian William Covington Jr., will bring to life “The Constitution and its Signers.”

Crawford Oktoberfest

The Texas German Society Heart of Texas Chapter will have an Oktoberfest event from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Crawford Community Center on East Fourth Street.

Dinner will start at 5 p.m., and a dance will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Enzian Baum will perform. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, call 662-0116 or email bhub41@gmail.com.

Free medical services

Ascension Providence will offer free medical services during a Medical Mission at Home event from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Medical care, dental care, vision services, and select screenings and lab tests will be offered free of charge. No insurance is needed.

Local community agencies will also be on-site to offer additional resources.

Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mexican Independence Day

The Waco Hispanic Museum will host a Mexican Independence Day parade from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday on Austin Avenue.

Organizers are seeking participants. For more information, call 548-9730.

Willow Grove cleanup

The Willow Grove Cemetery Association will have its annual cleanup day starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.

Its annual business meeting will follow at noon, and its annual banquet will follow at 6 p.m. at Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.

Museum gala

The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will have a “Golden Gala: A Night at the Museum” black tie event from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Tickets cost $50 each.

The library is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The gala will feature tours, a silent auction, wine pull, raffle and a cash bar. A live auction will start at 6:30 p.m. Former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst will be the keynote speaker.

For more information, call 754-3942.

