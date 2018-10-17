Pie Peddlers, Olive Branch, Sironia and Simply Delicious are among the dozen or so Waco eateries that will donate a signature dessert for Meals on Wheels Waco’s Sweet Sounds fundraiser, set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $65. For tickets or more information, contact Janet Nors at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
Alzheimer’s support
People taking care of a loved one who has Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia are invited to join a free support group at the Hillcrest Internal Medicine Clinic, 2201 MacArthur Drive, Suite 100.
The group meets on the third Thursday of every month. For more information, call 202-6500.
Transportation meeting
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Proposed amendments to Connections 2040, the Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan, and potential pavement and bridge condition targets for National High- way System facilities in the Waco area will be discussed.
Caritas Golf Classic
The Caritas Golf Classic is Friday at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
It is a four-player Florida Scramble with lunch and registration starting at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team.
For more information, call 753-4593, ext. 201 or 213.
Baylor bus tour
The Baylor University Lifelong Learning program will explore Texas history and Baylor’s original campuses during a bus tour starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
The trip to Independence will include the Independence Visitor’s Center; Baylor’s oldest campus sites including Academy Hill and Windmill Hill; Independence Baptist Church, the oldest continuously active Baptist church in Texas; and the Antique Rose Emporium.
The tour is open to the public. Cost is $40 and includes transportation and lunch. For more information, call 710-6440.
Blood drive
Reicher Catholic High School will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 2102 N. 23rd St. in St. Joseph’s Hall.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call John Ryan at 752-8349.