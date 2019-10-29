Friends of Waco-McLennan County Library will have its annual book sale Friday through Sunday in the Texas Rooms of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The location is a change from past years because of construction at the Extraco Events Center. The sale will feature 15,000 books sorted by subject, including a children’s selection. In addition to the location change, there will be no admission fee for the sale this year. Hardcovers are $2 each, paperbacks are $1 each, and children’s books are $2 per inch of books in a stack.
Hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
YMCA carnival
The Doris Miller Family YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave., will have Halloween festivities Wednesday.
A “trunk r treat” candy giveaway will run from 5:30 to 6 p.m., with a carnival from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and a cake walk from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the gym. A haunted house will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call 752-1605.
Voter education
The A.J. Moore High School Alumni Association will have a “Voice Your Choices” voter education forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Taylor Museum of Waco History, 701 Jefferson Ave.
Several elected officials and leaders will be present to break down 10 Texas constitutional amendments voters will consider in the Nov. 5 election. Early voting has already started.
The panel will engage with the audience, addressing their questions and concerns about the ballot measures.
Trunk or Treat
McLennan Athletics will host a free “Trunk or Treat” event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday outside The Highlands gym at McLennan Community College.
In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to Level D of the Highlander Parking Garage.
For more information, email athletics@mclennan.edu.
DAR meeting
“My Experience with the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis” will be the topic of the program for the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the community room at Community Bank & Trust , 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Military veteran Robert Allen will present the talk. Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m.
