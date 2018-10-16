The McLennan County Veterans Association will have a VetsFest fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Outback Steakhouse, 4500 Franklin Ave., to benefit group’s Veterans Day parade and Memorial Day ceremony.
The cost is $10 and includes a lunch of chicken breast, potatoes, salad and drink with dessert.
Call 548-2668 for a to-go order, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Halloween carnival
The South Waco Community Center and city of Waco are sponsoring a Halloween carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the old Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 601 S. 32nd St. at Clay Avenue.
The event is free and is designed to offer families and children a safe place to trick or treat and enjoy family fun. Free hot dogs, drinks and candy will be available.
For more information, call 750-8650.
Sweet Sounds
The annual Sweet Sounds fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
All That Jazz Academy of Dance will perform a medley of musical dance selections for the evening’s entertainment.
Hors d’oeuvres catered by BestYett Catering, wine and an array of desserts will be available. Tickets are $65.
For tickets or more information contact Janet Nors at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3525 Carondolet Blvd. A garden tour will start at 6 p.m.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 822-1820.
NARFE meets
Chapter 229 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the West Waco Public Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Linda Stanford, a business instructor at McLennan Community College, will speak on ergonomics concepts and best practices when using a computer keyboard.
Hispanic Chamber
The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber will have its annual Member and Business Awards Banquet at the Waco Convention Center on Thursday. Cocktail hour will start at 5 p.m. with the dinner and program will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tickets cost $350 for a table of eight or $50 each, and are available only in advance by calling the chamber office before the event at 754-7111.
A vocal performance by Edgar Sierra and presentations of Scholarship, Business of the Year and Volunteers of the Year awards will highlight the evening.