VFW Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd. in Hewitt, will host a Halloween party starting at 3 p.m. Friday. Admission is canned goods for area food banks.
A costume contest will start at 6 p.m., and live music featuring Clean Slate will start at 7 p.m.
The party is open the public. For more information, call 666-6008.
Lee Lockwood Halloween events
Fright Night at the Rite 2.0 will be this weekend at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W, Waco Drive. It is a fundraiser for the preservation of the nonprofit library and museum.
An adults-only night (ages 18 and up) will start at 7 p.m. Friday with a presentation by the McLennan County Paranormal Investigators followed by a Ghostly Gala in the library at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the door.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. Saturday for a family night. Activities will include a haunted house, carnival games, bounce house, photo booth and costume contests at 6 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students.
For more information, call 754-3942 or email ContactUs@LeeLockwood.org.
WWII speaker at West Museum
Eva Cummings, who was raised in Dresden, Germany, and lived there through World War II, will speak of her wartime experiences at 2 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St.
The exhibit has been extended to December 29. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There is no admission fee.
For more information, go to historyofwestmuseum.com.
Horror film festival at MCC
Dark Mirror, Waco’s annual horror film festival, will be Friday in McLennan Community College’s Michaelis Academic Center, room 111. Admission is free and open to the public.
The theme is “Fear,” and will start with a viewing of “The Conjuring” (2013) at 2 p.m., followed by “Jacob’s Ladder” (1990) at 4:30 p.m., and “Halloween” (1978) at 7 p.m.
Attendance by children and teens under the age of 17 is strongly discouraged. No unattended minors will be admitted.
For more information, email Ken Walker at kwalker@mclennan.edu.