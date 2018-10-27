The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute hosts a Halloween tour of the museum from 10 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday.
Cost is $30. Guests will meet in the courtyard of the Dr Pepper Museum before beginning their tour. Guests must be 18 or older. Guests will also receive an event t-shirt and a specialty soda fountain treat. All lights will be off so don’t forget to bring a flashlight.
Come tour the historic Artesian Manufacturing & Bottling Company Building, but this time in the dark. Learn about the history of Waco and Dr Pepper, some facts about the AMBC Building, and the devastating effects of the 1953 tornado. During the tour, guests will also learn about the paranormal activity that has been recorded at the Museum.
The building is not only listed in the National Register of Historic Places as the “Home of Dr Pepper,” it’s also a Certified Haunted Location.
Register online at drpeppermuseum.com.
Bledsoe Trunk or Treat
Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center, 300 N Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is hosting a Trunk or Treat event Wednesday.
The event is free and open to all ages. It begins at 6:30 p.m.
Mayflower Descendants
Waco Colony Mayflower Descendants meet Saturday to celebrate Mayflower Compact Day meeting at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Starting at 11 a.m. the program is “And I Didn’t Even Make it Off the Boat,” the story of the five Pilgrims who never got to step foot in the New World. It will be presented by Marilyn Funderburk, governor of the Dallas Mayflower Colony, who will be dressed like a Mayflower passenger.
The meeting is free to attend and open to anyone interested in joining the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
All of Us NIH stop
The National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program, stops in Waco Monday.
The exhibit is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Heritage Square, 310 Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
All of Us aims to speed up health research and medical breakthroughs. To do so, All of Us is asking 1 million volunteers to share different types of health and lifestyle information — information like where they live, what they do, and their family health history.