Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild presents Oakwood Cemetery’s “Walking Tales — Bringing Historic Stories To Life” on Friday.
Storytellers stationed throughout this historic cemetery will tell stories about the life and times of renowned, legendary and infamous people laid to rest there.
The free event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth Street.
Call 717-1763.
Day of Remembrance
Family Abuse Center hosts a Day of Remembrance ceremony Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Waco Suspension Bridge.
The center invites community residents to remember Central Texas individuals who have lost their lives to domestic violence.
For more information, call 772-8999.
Volunteer open house
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is hosting an open house for volunteers Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the hospital, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd.
Prospective volunteers will meet in the main lobby. Call 202-9591 for more information.
Cancer escape day
Altrusa International of Waco’s 14th annual Cancer Escape Day is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaBella Salon and Beauty Lounge, 4312-B West Waco Drive.
This event is for anyone receiving cancer treatment or have been diagnosed recently with any form of cancer to escape for a day and enjoy any one of a menu of free spa services including manicures, pedicures, facials, hand/foot massage or hairstyles and haircuts.
Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 754-776-1270 for appointments.
National Fossil Day
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, hosts its National Fossil Day celebration Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
National Fossil Day is a celebration organized by the National Park Service to promote public awareness and stewardship of fossils, as well as to foster a greater appreciation of their scientific and educational values.
Join faculty and students of the Department of Geosciences at Baylor University to learn more about fossils.
NARFE
The Waco chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Poppa Rollo’s, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Complimentary lunch will be provided and the agenda will include bylaws and legislative issues.
