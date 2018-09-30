Registration continues through Wednesday for the 32nd annual McLennan Community College Foundation Golf Classic. The Florida Scramble-style tournament will be Friday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, with tee times at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event benefits student scholarships and special projects through the MCC Foundation.
The top team in each flight will be awarded the McLennan Cup, with additional trophies for sixth, ninth and 13th places.
The cost is $125 per player, which includes the green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinks and gifts.
To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 299-8604 or email nbazaldua@mclennan.edu.
WIC hours expand
The Women, Infants and Children clinics, 225 W. Waco Drive and 1105 Washington Ave. in Waco, will be expanding office hours.
Starting Monday, the two main clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The Waco Drive Clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.
For more information, call the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at 750-5429.
Discussion group
Great Decisions 2018 Discussion Group will host “The Waning of Pax Americana: U.S. Military Options” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
The event is free, and Gayle Avant will lead a discussion on the role the U.S. military should play in the world today, aided by a video and materials from the Foreign Policy Association.
For more information, email Gayle_Avant@Baylor.edu or call 772-5572.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are recommended but not required. For more information, call 733-2828.
Marlin Night Out
The Marlin Police Department will observe the 35th anniversary of the National Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Park Pavilion.
The event will include music, activities and games, food and beverages, prizes and raffles and more.
For more information, call the police department at 883-9255.