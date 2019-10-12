Discounted enrollment for the 2020 Central Texas Spelling Bee runs through Tuesday. The bee will be held March 7 at McLennan Community College, and the winner earns a trip to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Cost for each school to enroll by Tuesday is $165. The trip for the winner and one parent or guardian will be paid for by the local sponsor, the family of Audre Rapoport.
For more information, call 776-2074 or email centraltxspellingbee@yahoo.com.
Family Funday
Historic Waco Foundation will have a Family Funday from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
Cost is $10 per family, and the October theme is apples.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Pro-Life Waco
Monica Cline, founder of It Takes a Family and for 10 years a sex educator for Planned Parenthood, including in Waco, will be the featured speaker at a Pro-Life Waco meeting at noon Sunday in the St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Cline’s topic will be “parents who follow God must take the lead.”
An Italian buffet will be served. Cost is $3 for adults.
For more information, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Veterans fundraiser
The McLennan County Veterans Association will have a Vets Fest fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Outback Steakhouse, 4500 Franklin Ave.
Cost is $10 per plate, with a menu of barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, salad, drink and dessert. Proceeds will be used to pay for the Veterans Day parade and Memorial Day ceremony.
To order, call 772-5449.
Art Guild
The Art Guild of Central Texas will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
For more information, call 722-9928 or email sandra@scott-usa.com.
Genealogy event
An all-day genealogy event will run from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Programs will include how to use online resources, courthouse documents, military resources and DNA tools to research family history. Anyone interested in starting their family history journey is invited to attend the beginners’ class at noon.
This event is open to the public.
For more information, call 750-5945.
