The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, hosts National Fossil Day activities Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon.
National Fossil Day is organized by the National Park Service to promote public awareness and stewardship of fossils, as well as to foster a greater appreciation of their scientific and educational values.
Visitors can make their own fossils, search for fossils and examine rising sea levels.
Admission to the museum includes all activities and events. Baylor University students and museum members receive free admission.
Toys for Tots
Families in McLennan County in need of Christmas assistance through the Toys for Tots program must first pick up a Toys for Tots Appointment Letter.
Letters are available at the Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive (to the right of the Thrift Store) Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Each family applying for help will need their own original letter. For details, call 756-7271 or email salarmywaco@gmail.com.
Climate movie
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will present the documentary film “Climate Refugees,” which discusses the growing tragedy of people being displaced because of the changing climate, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive,.
Included is a free pizza and salad buffet.
Kiwanis Seniors
Dr. Mike White, a U.S. history scholar, will discuss the history of the Supreme Court at the weekly meeting of Kiwanis Seniors on Wednesday.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Master gardeners
Lunch with the Masters is Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavillion Way in Woodway.
Local master gardener Robin Liebe will present a program about bees from noon to 2 p.m.
Attendees should bring their own lunch. Call 399-9204 for more information.
Halloween carnival
South Waco Community Center and the city of Waco are sponsoring a Halloween carnival Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., at the old Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 601 S. 22nd St. at Clay Avenue.
The event is free and designed to offer families and children a safe place to trick or treat. Free hot dogs, drinks and candy will be available.
Call 750-8650 for more information.