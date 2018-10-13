The annual Sweet Sounds fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
“All That Jazz Academy of Dance” will perform a medley of musical dance selections for the evening’s entertainment.
Hors d’oeuvres catered by BestYett Catering, wine and an array of desserts will be available. Tickets are $65.
For tickets or more information contact Janet Nors at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
Children’s Garden Fair
Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., will have a Children’s Garden Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will be several children’s activities, including a scarecrow contest. McLennan County Master Gardeners are co-hosts of the free event.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Elder benefits program
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will have a lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The program is free and open to the public.
Attorney James Rainey of Rainey & Rainey will speak on Medicaid, VA benefits and nursing home costs.
Seating, so notify the church office of plans to attend by calling 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Genealogy event
The West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will host a free genealogy event from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
A beginners class will start at noon with research assistance throughout the day. Programs include land record holdings, women and the law, managing photo collections and video recordings, DNA and finding living cousins. Hereditary societies and local historical groups will be available.
For a complete schedule, go to wacolibrary.org or call 750-5945.
Art guild program
The Art Guild of Central Texas will have its “Show and Get Help” program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Room at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway.
The event is free to first-time guests. For more information, call 7622-9928.