McLennan Community College Theatre & Music students will participate in performances of “Stepping Stones 1918, 1968, 2018,” a short play by MCC professor Nicholas Webb, at 9:35 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at the college.
Admission is free. The play follows three students in the years 1918, 1968 and 2018.
For more information, call Visual & Performing Arts at 299-8283.
Homespun quilters
Waco Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
Guest speaker Margie Lawrence will address the topic of round robin quilts.
Litter volunteers
Group W Bench Litter Patrol is seeking volunteers and people needing community service hours to help with anti-litter efforts at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The group will meet at its Adopt a Highway sign on State Highway 6, just past Twin Bridges by Speegleville Park. All equipment provided, including water.
For more information, call 598-8319.
Diabetes workshop
A free six-week workshop for people with Type 2 Diabetes will start Friday and continue through Nov. 30 at the HOTCOG building, 1514 S. New Road.
The workshop focuses on managing blood sugar levels, reading nutrition labels, planning healthy meals, apropriate use of medication and dealing with frustration, fatigue and poor sleep.
It meets from 9 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Joanna Adcock at 292-1857 or Joanna.adcock@hot.cog.tx.us.
Waco Rotary Club
Ashley Cruseturner, a political science and history professor at McLennan Community College, will speak during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Sweet Sounds twist
In a new twist to the Meals on Wheels Waco annual Sweet Sounds fundraiser, about a dozen Waco businesses, including Pie Peddlers, Olive Branch, Sironia and Simply Delicious, will donate desserts. The fundraiser will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $65. For tickets or more information, contact Janet Nors at 752-0316 or email janet@mowwaco.org.