Pilots for Christ, an all-volunteer nonprofit that assists people in need through prayer, scripture and travel by airplane or automobile, is seeking pilots, auto drivers and prayer warrior volunteers. There will be an informational meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.
For more information, call 913-909-1885.
Young Marines
The Central Texas Young Marines will hold registration for new recruits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mooreville First United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 in Chilton.
Call Dale Kidd at 931-7266 or Marscia Giesler at 624-1894 with any questions.
Fall festival
Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 900 Maxfield St. in Bellmead.
There will be a display of crafts, a bake sale and a silent auction. For more information, call 315-2660.
Trade Days
Old West Cowboy Church will have its fourth annual Trade Days and Fall Festival Saturday at 1412 South Robinson Drive in Robinson.
The festival features food, arts and crafts, a silent auction and a children’s area. For more information, call 709-5640.
Lord’s Acre Dinner
The Heart of Texas Cowboy Church, 5101 Kendall Lane, will have its annual Lord’s Acre Dinner and Auction Fundraiser starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with a barbecue dinner.
A silent auction will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m, and a live auction will start at 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the church’s ministries.
Tractor show postponed
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club’s annual show scheduled for Saturday in Tonkawa Park in Crawford has been postponed because of inclement weather.
The show will take place next spring, according to organizers.
Blood drive
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Omega Upsilon Chapter will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Doris Miller Family YMCA, 1020 Elm St., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marquis Derrough at 972-814-3475.
Walking tales canceled
The Oakwood Cemetery Walking Tales event scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of flooding.