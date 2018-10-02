Waco Police Department will have its third annual Coffee with a Cop from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Whataburger, 928 S. Seventh St. The public is invited to have coffee and casual conversation with officers, offering an opportunity to get to know the officers who work around the city and to build a better relationship between the public and police.
For more information, call Waco Police officer Sofie Martinez at 495-2954.
Art Forum event
Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave., will have a Meet and Catch Up event Wednesday.
There will be a free class on how to make tissue paper flowers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Volunteers needed
Friends for Life, a nonprofit that helps the elderly and people with disabilities, is seeking volunteers to help with a Halloween party at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at the group’s adult day care center. Volunteers will set up games booths, make prizes and work during the party.
For more information, email bri@friendsforlife.org or call 772-8100, ext. 110.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare information session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council on Government headquarters, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone turning 65 with questions about Medicare enrollment is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 292-1843.
Breast cancer luncheon
The Women’s Ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will have its second Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This event is to honor Gladys Moseley, a 93-year-old breast cancer survivor celebrating 45 years of being cancer free, as well as other breast cancer survivors in the community.
This year’s survivor celebrants also include Anquenetta Lang, Jocelyn Long and Elmira Watkins. A $10 donation for the McLennan County Breast Cancer Awareness Society is requested. The public is invited to attend and hear the journeys of these strong and courageous women.
For more information, call 744-5800.